Aston Villa have sacked manager Dean Smith, the club announced on Sunday.

The decision comes on the back of a run of five successive Premier League defeats, with Friday's 1-0 loss at Southampton Smith's final game in charge.

"Aston Villa Football Club can confirm that the club have parted company with head coach Dean Smith," an Aston Villa statement read.

"Dean was appointed Villa head coach just over three years ago in October 2018 and led the club back to the Premier League via the play-offs in his first season in charge following a club-record 10-match winning sequence towards the end of that campaign.

"The following season, he kept Villa in the top flight while also leading the team out at the Carabao Cup final at Wembley, narrowly losing 2-1 to Manchester City."

CEO Christian Purslow said: "When Dean joined us in October 2018 our team was really struggling in the Championship. He immediately transformed the atmosphere and performances and achieved the ultimate success of leading Villa back to the Premier League within the same season -- a rare feat.

"He then secured our place in the Premier League after a tough campaign and took us to a Cup Final at Wembley.

"However, after a good start to last season, this year we have not seen the continuous improvement in results, performances and league position which we have all been looking for. For this reason we have decided to make a change now to allow time for a new head coach to make an impact.

"The Board would like to sincerely thank Dean for his many excellent achievements, on and off the pitch, during this time. Everyone knows how much Aston Villa means to Dean and his family. He has represented the club with distinction and dignity -- universally liked and respected by everybody associated with Aston Villa -- our staff, players and supporters alike. We wish him the very best."

His last victory was on Sept. 25, when Villa beat Manchester United 1-0 at Old Trafford.