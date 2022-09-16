Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard has said he would love to see a Premier League All-Star "north versus south game" which was suggested by Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly.

Boehly made his comments on Tuesday during an appearance in New York at the SALT Conference and said the proposed clash could be used to benefit all levels of football in England.

The American's idea was mocked by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp but Gerrard said he would be open to the suggestion.

"From a personal point of view, I'd love to see it," he told a news conference ahead of Villa's Premier League game against Southampton on Friday.

"I would've loved to have played in it [the South Premier League All-Star game]. "The north would win it -- because Liverpool and [Manchester] City are the two strongest teams in the league in my opinion."

He added: "It's a nice idea -- one that's outside the box but unfortunately I can't see it happening. I'd love to watch it though. I'd definitely have the popcorn out for that one. It'd be a good one."

Although the former Liverpool and England captain said he is eager to see the game take place, he added that the congested football schedule would make it hard to become a reality.

"But I do agree with what I've heard a few other managers say -- and that is in terms of, we've got enough to focus on," he added. "There's enough games in the calendar.

"And that's not from a European point of view, so they must be in an even more difficult situation.

"But I know from managing Rangers, if you're involved in Europe, the last thing you need is another game in the calendar.

Following Boehly's comments, Serie A president Lorenzo Casini said the league would consider arranging an All-Star Game similar to those played in the United States.