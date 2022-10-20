Steven Gerrard led Aston Villa to a 14th-place finish in 2021-22. Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Steven Gerrard is out as Aston Villa manager, the club announced Thursday following a 3-0 defeat to Fulham.

"We would like to thank Steven for his hard work and commitment and wish him well for the future," a Villa spokesman said in a statement.

Gerrard was appointed in November 2021 on a three-year contract but leaves following a poor start to the season that sees Villa only outside the Premier League relegation zone on goals scored after 11 games.

The former England captain endured chants of "getting sacked in the morning" by Fulham fans at Craven Cottage and was even abused by the away contingent as Harrison Reed and Aleksandar Mitrovic scored for the home side on Thursday before a Tyrone Mings own goal completed Villa's misery.

"I thought I picked a team that could build on the performance [against Chelsea) at the weekend, but I got the opposite," Gerrard told Amazon Prime after the defeat.

"We were second best for the majority of the first half and were lucky to still be in the game at half-time, it was down to out keeper making some outstanding saves.

"The performance was nowhere near good enough.

"Tonight was a tough night for me personally. We will see what happens but I understands the situation we are in."

Gerrard replaced the popular Dean Smith last November after Villa's poor run of form, having been at Scottish club Rangers since 2018 and leading them to the title.

Villa's chief executive spoke at the time of Gerrard taking the team to the next level, but the reality is that they are in a worse situation than they were when Smith left.

When Smith was fired after five years in charge Villa were 15th in the table with 10 points from 11 matches.

Under Gerrard this season they have nine from 11.

Villa have only scored seven goals and their struggles come despite Gerrard being backed in the transfer market with Philippe Coutinho, Lucas Digne, Diego Carlos, Boubacar Kamara, and Leander Dendoncker all arriving during his time in charge.

A report on Monday claimed former Tottenham Hotspur and Paris Saint-Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino was wanted by Villa.

Villa's next game is at home to Brentford on Sunday.

Gerrard is the fourth Premier League manager to lose his job this season after Scott Parker (Bournemouth), Thomas Tuchel (Chelsea) and Bruno Lage (Wolves).

Information from Reuters was used in this report.