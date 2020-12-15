Steve Nicol explains why Old Trafford is the ideal destination for Jack Grealish if he were to leave Aston Villa. (0:53)

Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish has been banned from driving for two months and fined £82,000 for two motor offences.

The offences relate to a car collision on March 29 and a further incident near Villa's training ground on Oct. 18.

CCTV footage of the March incident showed Grealish's car colliding with a wall after clipping parked cars.

The incident happened shortly after the UK had gone into lockdown in a bid to combat the coronavirus pandemic and Grealish apologised for his actions.

Grealish arrived at Birmingham magistrates on foot while another person driving his car grabbed the waiting media's attention as he entered.

Grealish's lawyer John Dye said the England international was "deeply ashamed."

He added: "Not just because reputationally this is problematic for him but he is genuinely sorry."