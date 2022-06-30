Ernesto Valverde is Athletic Club's longest-serving manager following two previous spells at the club. GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP via Getty Images

Former Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde has returned to Athletic Club for a third spell as coach, the LaLiga side announced on Thursday.

Valverde, 58, had been out of a job since being dismissed by Barca in January 2020 until newly-elected Athletic president Jon Uriarte chose him to replace departed coach Marcelino.

Valverde spent six years at the club as a player between 1990-96 before first returning as a coach in 2003. He is already Athletic's longest-serving manager, having previously coached the side in a club-record 306 games between 2003-05, and then again between 2013-17 before leaving to join Barca.

He enjoyed a successful three-year spell at the Camp Nou with back-to-back LaLiga titles and winning the Copa del Rey, but was replaced by Quique Setien in January 2020.

The Spanish coach has also enjoyed coaching spells at Valencia, Olympiakos, Villarreal and Espanyol.