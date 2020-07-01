With MLS teams starting to arrive, ESPN's Stefan Fusaro details what the atmosphere is like in Orlando. (1:27)

Atlanta United FC has signed Mexican winger Jurgen Damm on a free transfer on Wednesday after the player's deal with Liga MX side Tigres UANL expired.

The speedy 27-year-old has made over 200 appearances in Liga MX, but has found regular playing time difficult of late with Tigres, partly due to injury, and has opted for a change of scenery. Damm has won four Liga MX titles in his time at Tigres and has 12 caps for the Mexico national team.

Muy feliz y orgulloso de llegar a uno de los mejores clubs de la MLS 🇺🇸



Very happy and proud to be part of one of the best teams in MLS 🇺🇸#AtlantaUnited 🔴⚫️ @ATLUTD pic.twitter.com/b9lc5M8b5N — Jürgen Damm (@jurgendammr25) July 1, 2020

Damm will not join Atlanta until after the MLS is Back tournament is concluded in August. Once he does link up with the Five Stripes, he is expected to provide the side another attacking option alongside Pity Martinez and Josef Martinez.

"It's exciting to add a player with Jurgen's pedigree and winning mentality and we're looking forward to welcoming him to the club," Atlanta vice President and technical director Carlos Bocanegra said in a statement. "He's excelled in Liga MX, as well on the international level with the Mexican national team and we believe he can make an immediate impact in MLS. Jurgen is versatile to play on either wing, and with his pace and ability to beat defenders 1v1 to deliver a cross, he gives us another valuable weapon in our attack."

Damm had been linked with Atlanta since February when he announced that he would be leaving Tigres, with whom he had been with since 2015. The player, who has a German passport, was regularly rumored with a move to Europe.

Atlanta also announced that it had waived Brazilian midfielder Luiz Fernando, which clears the international roster spot for Damm.