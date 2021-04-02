David Beckham tells ESPN why he's confident Inter Miami can recruit stars like Messi, Ronaldo and Neymar. (1:21)

Atlanta United FC will allow 50% capacity for its home opener of the Major League Soccer season.

The team plans to open the two lowest levels of 71,000-seat Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the April 24 match against Chicago Fire.

Officials say they will determine stadium capacity on a match-by-match basis.

Atlanta United has set numerous attendance records since joining MLS in 2017. The team generally closes off the upper deck for home games, limiting capacity to around 42,500, but does open the entire stadium for selected games.

"We're excited to be able to kick off our 2021 season at 50% capacity," said Catie Griggs, Atlanta United's chief business officer. "This allows for seating pods to remain distanced from one another, while providing more of our season ticket members the opportunity to safely attend our first match."