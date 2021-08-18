A grievance filed by the MLS Players Association on behalf of Atlanta United players over the denial of mandated days off has been found to be true by MLS, and the players will be compensated for those days as a result, sources have told ESPN.

The decision amounts to what will likely be the final word on the managerial reign of Gabriel Heinze in Atlanta. Heinze was fired last month by the Five Stripes due to what the team described as "a variety of issues." The team's poor record of 2-4-7 was one reason, as was Heinze's feud with star forward Josef Martinez. Heinze also made little effort to connect with much of the team's support staff.

But it also emerged that Heinze was guilty of repeated violations of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the league and the players. These included, but weren't limited to the aforementioned denial of required off days, as well as refusing to post the team's training schedule in advance, requiring players to be available to come to the team's training facility with little warning. Heinze also refused to give players water during practice to the point that the team's medical staff felt compelled to intervene.

The CBA requires that players be given eight days off over an eight-week period, and players can't go more than 14 consecutive days without one day off.

The MLSPA filed a grievance with the league over the lack of off days. After investigating, the league corroborated the charges laid out in the grievance. The two sides then set upon finding a remedy. One source told ESPN that money will be added to the players' end-of-year bonus pool, and the players will be compensated for the extra days from those funds. The players will also get an additional two days off, to be granted prior to the end of the season.

MLS, the MLSPA, and Atlanta United each didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

Atlanta has since moved on from Heinze, naming former Seattle Sounders assistant coach Gonzalo Pineda as his replacement. Rob Valentino has led the team on an interim basis, and there has been a noticeable uptick in form, with the team going 2-2-2. Pineda is expected to take over following Wednesday's home match against Toronto.