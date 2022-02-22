Dom Dwyer's deal with Atlanta United includes team options for 2024-25. Getty Images

Dom Dwyer agreed to a two-year contract with MLS club Atlanta United FC on Tuesday, a deal that includes team options for 2024-25.

The 31-year-old forward spent last year with Toronto FC following four seasons with Orlando City SC.

He played for Sporting Kansas City from 2012-17. Dwyer has 81 goals in 209 regular-season games plus two in nine playoff matches.

Born in England, Dwyer became an American citizen and scored twice in four international appearances for the United States in 2017.

Dwyer married Sydney Leroux, a forward on the U.S. women's team, in 2015.

She joined the Orlando Pride of the National Women's Soccer League in 2017.

Last August, Leroux announced they were ending their marriage.