Atlas' Liga MX title win included newlyweds, lifelong tears of joy, and some Chivas trolling

Amid the frenzy of Atlas clinching their first Liga MX title since 1951 with a two-legged victory over Leon, social media posts helped paint a full picture of celebrations, some tongue-in-cheek comments, and of course, a few eyebrow-raising moments from the weekend.

To begin, we have to start with the two Atlas supporters in full wedding attire that stood out in a sea of red and black at the Estadio Jalisco. Although little is known about the duo and whether they were married at the stadium or not, it's not often that you see a couple wearing their Sunday wedding best at a championship soccer game.

That said, some of Atlas' most elderly fans had to wait a lifetime for their beloved club to win a second Liga MX trophy. An emotional 91-year-old Edmundo Iñiguez kept his faith in the team after an astounding 70 years since Atlas' last championship.

Edmundo Iñiguez is 91 years old and told his family he was not going to die until Atlas FC won the Mexican league again.



This was his reaction when they won. He's been waiting 70 years 🥺❤️



(via @chuysanchez_) pic.twitter.com/RnHASzzAXF — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 13, 2021

Likely for many outside of the stadium who took to the streets, this was the very first time that they had seen Los Rojinegros defy the odds and win Mexico's top flight title. Late into the next morning, countless supporters flooded the streets of Guadalajara, not wanting the night to the end.

🔴⚫️ Glorieta niños héroes



Atlas Campeón



13-Dic-2021 pic.twitter.com/hYu93POvUH — Erick López 🥏 (@_ericklo) December 13, 2021

Watching from afar were a couple of Mexico national team greats who are also proud academy products of the club. Both Rafael Marquez and Andres Guardado celebrated the title that had always slipped from their grasp as Atlas players.

Ex-El Tri captain Marquez showed off his colors and smile by responding to a congratulatory post from former club AS Monaco.

And current Mexico stalwart Guardado took things a bit further and showed up to his Real Betis training on Monday with an Atlas jersey on.

Alguien ha llegado esta mañana muy feliz a la oficina, @AtlasFC... 🤴😁



¡Enhorabuena, 𝗖𝗔𝗠𝗣𝗘𝗢𝗡𝗘𝗦! ⚫🔴🥇@AGuardado18 pic.twitter.com/oR7DSv4GkU — Real Betis Balompié 🌴💚 (@RealBetis) December 13, 2021

Unsurprisingly, we did also see some trolling from Chivas, Atlas' crosstown foes. Immediately after Sunday's final whistle, Chivas posted an image that congratulated their Guadalajara rivals in an obviously belittling manner.

With Atlas' two league trophies on the far left of the image, 10 additional blank spaces are placed ahead of them, highlighting the number of championships Atlas would need to win to catch up to Chivas' total of 12 in Mexico's first division.

Either way, that hasn't stopped the party for Atlas.

On Monday, the full roster, management and team ownership let loose in Guadalajara with their fans that have been waiting a very, very, very long time for this moment to arrive.