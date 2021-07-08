Sid Lowe details what makes La Liga so special after ESPN announces an eight-year rights deal to carry the league in the United States. (1:32)

La Liga on ESPN: It's so much more than Real Madrid and Barcelona (1:32)

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has signed a new deal through 2024, the club announced on Thursday.

Atletico are fresh off winning the La Liga title, the team's 11th in club history and second under Simeone. Four members of Simeone's backroom staff -- Oscar Ortega, Pablo Vercellone, Nelson Vivas and Hernan Bonvinvini -- have also extended their deals until 2024.

Simeone has been manager at Atletico since 2011, making him the person who has coached a team for the most consecutive seasons in La Liga. With 316 victories across all competitions, he is the club's winningest coach.

Simeone has won eight trophies as manager of Los Colchoneros -- La Liga twice, the Copa del Rey, two UEFA Europa Leagues, and two UEFA Super Cups.

He has also guided Atletico to two Champions League finals in 2014 and 2016, losing both times to crosstown rivals Real Madrid.

As a player for Atletico, the ex-Argentina international won the domestic double in 1995-96.