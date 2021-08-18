How Atletico Madrid's Diego Simeone became king of LaLiga

There can be only one table. Just one, in the shape of a square, and it must be big enough to accommodate all 24 players who have made the trip. Please put six chairs on each side, so everyone can see everyone else, and no place is better than another. If you can't construct a table big enough or you don't have a banquet room to fit it, we will find a different hotel.

The instructions were clear, passed down from Diego Pablo Simeone, the Atletico Madrid manager, to Tomas Renones, the club legend who handles all aspects of first-team life, and then to the catering director at the Courtyard by Marriott in Wolfsburg, Germany. It was only a preseason friendly that Atletico were playing against VfL Wolfsburg, a nothing game for which half of the first-team squad had stayed in Spain, but that didn't matter.

Since taking over Atletico a decade ago, Simeone, 51, has left nothing to chance. For every game, from friendlies to the Champions League finals that the club has reached twice during his tenure, he proceeds in identical fashion. He sits in the same seat on the left side of the front row of the team bus, nobody beside him. He prefers those rides to be as short as possible, so he asks his travel department to find him not the most comfortable hotel in the area, like the Ritz-Carlton where nearly all the top teams that visit Wolfsburg stay, but a perfectly acceptable option nearer the stadium. He likes to spend the hour before a game alone with his thoughts, so his staff works in advance to secure a private space apart from the visiting changing room.

"Nothing is casualidad," Simeone says, using the Spanish word for happenstance. "It is causalidad." Purposeful.

The table? When Simeone arrived at Atletico, players grouped themselves in cliques. He understood that the challenge he faced -- competing in a league against Barcelona and Real Madrid -- demanded absolute unity. It was the only way that Atletico, who had managed to win LaLiga only once in more than 30 years, could compensate for the inevitable gap in talent. The table forced everyone to integrate.

"At the square table, if you don't feel like talking to me, I raise my head and I have to look at you," Simeone says. "It is an obligation that they look at each other. That they sit together. That they be together."

By 2013-14, his third full season as Atletico's manager, Simeone had forged a gritty team that ceded possession for the majority of each game, yet often found a way to win. It rode cohesiveness, emotion, fitness and the occasional miraculous goal to a title -- Atletico's first since 1996.

"We used the counterattack," Koke, Atletico's captain, says now. "We defended, sometimes high and sometimes low. We dominated without the ball." That became known as Atletico's style -- and Simeone's -- but Simeone insists that what shows itself on the field is only the visible manifestation of a deeper understanding.

"Our essence is not the style of the game, but the way we live the game," he says. "When someone new comes into our locker room, it can be hard for him to adapt. He does only when he understands that when you are playing here, you aren't just playing with your talent. The difference is not talent. It is our personality, our security, our conviction. Our commitment." As if to prove his point, an almost entirely different Atletico team -- one that played in a different shape with a modified system -- rose up and did it again last season. Only that absolute commitment to the cause was unchanged.

Diego Simeone has become the face of Atletico Madrid during his decade in charge of the club. Tim Clayton/Corbis/Getty Images

"The most important thing at Atletico is that nobody here thinks he's better than any other player," Luis Suarez said to ESPN earlier this month. He'd just arrived at Atleti's training facility, a week earlier than required. Discarded by Barcelona before last season, the Uruguayan striker played a critical role -- perhaps the critical role -- in Atletico's successful pursuit of another title. "Every single player here has confidence in every other player," Suarez added. "And that," he said, using Simeone's nickname, "is Cholo."

Clearly, Atletico's teams have their stars. During Simeone's tenure, he has relied on Diego Costa, Thibaut Courtois and Antoine Griezmann, among others. Then he moved them on to football's most important clubs in order to finance their successors. The 2021-22 team includes Suarez, one of the sport's top goalkeepers in Jan Oblak, and the extraordinarily gifted Joao Felix.

Still, during a decade when Barcelona was epitomized by Lionel Messi and Real Madrid by Cristiano Ronaldo, two of the most recognizable people on Earth, Atletico's face has been its manager. That, too, isn't happenstance. In the end, Simeone's approach has proven more impactful than any of the players charged with implementing it.

"Cholo is beyond a manager," says the mayor of Madrid, Jose Luis Martinez-Almeida, who makes no secret of his affection for his city's second team. "He has transformed our club from unstable to one that can compete with any in the world. That's why we value him so much."

To Simeone, the task is just beginning. "To maintain means to go decades like this, doing what we are doing," he says. That includes continuing to parlay competitive success into economic growth, because one is unsustainable without the other. "And that growth is not just based on money," Simeone stresses. "It is based on winning."

Following the team meal in Wolfsburg, Simeone gathered the players for a brief talk. Then they walked through the front door toward the team bus. A small group of fans had gathered, hotel employees and others who'd been strolling by. It was an orderly scene. As the players passed, some names were spoken aloud, as if someone were narrating a movie. There's Oblak. Hey, isn't that Thomas Lemar, who won the World Cup with France? Ah, Saul -- Saul Niguez. That's him!

Then Simeone burst through the doors, walking with intent. "It's Cholo! It's Cholo Simeone!" a woman shouted in Spanish. "There he is, Simeone!" another swooned in German. Simeone signed an autograph. He posed for someone's selfie, flashing an electric smile. (When he chooses, he can be as charismatic as anyone in football.) Then, with the click of the phone, his face snapped back into a line. He boarded the bus and went back to work.

The Wanda Metropolitano, Atletico's dramatic, four-year-old stadium, seems to billow over the flatlands northeast of the city. Inside it, the club constructed a museum. It happened during the past year when fans were barred from attending games because of COVID-19, so few have had the opportunity to visit it. When they do, they'll find multimedia exhibits, such as a theater that replicates the bedroom of a small boy. Across a series of screens, an emotional video chronicles the handing down, one generation to the next, of the tradition of support for this unique club. The boy, it becomes clear, is the Atletico icon -- and former Liverpool and Chelsea striker -- Fernando Torres.

Simeone's management style is intense, and he doesn't waste time on players if they're not fully committed to the cause -- even if those players were expensive to bring to Madrid. Erwin Spek/Soccrates/Getty Images

What the fans won't see at the new museum are the trappings of many actual accomplishments, at least not from the modern era. For a club with such a broad and passionate following, its trophy case is noticeably bare. Its glory days were the 1960s and 1970s, but even that meant just four league titles over two decades, along with five Spanish Cups. Since then, Atletico have won LaLiga three times: 1996, when Simeone starred for the team in midfield, then 2014 and last season with him as manager. The reason for the lack of hardware, of course, is the presence of two teams that, by most measures, are the biggest in the world.

"It's the principal problem that I have," says Miguel Angel Gil, the owner. "Atletico can invest in our team less than half of what Real Madrid and Barcelona do in theirs -- and, by the way, less than half of eight others in Europe."

Gil was talking with full knowledge of the recent economic crisis that has hit both clubs, necessitating the departure of Lionel Messi from Barcelona and putting Real Madrid more than a billion dollars in debt. How each of them proceed from here is uncertain, but their ability to generate revenue -- $832 million for Real Madrid in the pandemic-affected 2019-20 season; more than $1 billion for Barcelona, according to published reports -- gives them at least the capability for a swift recovery.

That same season, Atletico brought in $403 million, which ranked just 13th in Europe. Yet their UEFA coefficient, as high as second under Simeone, is sixth. And in each of the past 20 seasons until the last one, when COVID-19 mandated games without spectators, they turned a profit.

Gil's father, a larger-than-life entrepreneur named Jesus Gil y Gil, was elected president of the club in 1987. Gil y Gil served as mayor of the seacoast resort city of Marbella, then served time in prison after accusations of money laundering and embezzlement. Eventually he was barred from holding public office and, in 2003, he was stripped of his affiliation with Atletico. By then, the club had been demoted to Spain's second division, an embarrassment from which many of its supporters still haven't recovered.

With help from investors, control of the club landed with his son. One of Miguel Angel's first assertive acts was to dismantle the surprising 2010 team that had won the Europa League under Quique Sanchez Flores. That team had two dominant players, Diego Forlan and Sergio Aguero. Both were feuding with Sanchez Flores and with each other. Rather than choose sides, Gil fired the manager and got rid of both players (Forlan went to Inter Milan, Aguero to Man City).

Atletico had always seen themselves as the team of the people, as opposed to Real, the purple-and-white bastion of Spanish royalty that played uptown, and if anyone personified that ethic, it was Simeone. Born and raised in Argentina, he'd anchored the staunch Atletico sides of 1994 to 1997 with his unyielding commitment to the cause. After playing in Italy, he returned in 2003 for two more seasons. Once he finished playing, Simeone managed four Argentine clubs with mixed results. He spent six months trying to keep overmatched Catania in Serie A, then returned to Argentina again to assume command of Racing in June 2011.

Atletico took a risk hiring Simeone. If Gil didn't understand that already, it became clear that fall when he started calling his previous employers. Simeone had guided Argentina's mighty River Plate to a title in 2007, then stumbled to a last-place finish and the club's almost unthinkable relegation the following season.

"The president of River spoke of him very badly," Gil says. "In Italy, they spoke of him the same way. A disaster." Everyone warned Gil to stay away. Still, Gil couldn't stop recalling the dedication Simeone had displayed as Atletico's captain, and his stubborn refusal to accept anything less from his teammates.

"He was already a manager then," says Renones. Known simply as "Tomas" while a player, Renones was 35 and in his last season with Atletico when Simeone willed the team to that 1996 title. "Cholo was a manager on the field," he says. "He directed. He mandated. He had the same demand that he has now. You win. You win. And then you win again. You play well and win, that's good. You play badly and win? That's good, too."

Like Gil, Simeone understood that the beautiful part of the beautiful game was a luxury this club couldn't afford. He was willing to have his teams play defensive football, which is almost a necessity when you're invariably outmanned by your rivals. He seemed to thrive on the devotion that Atleti require from their players, but also their fans. "In terms of marketing," Gil says, "he is our best possible messenger."

Simeone acknowledges that he didn't have the experience to manage a club with the size and ambition of Atletico, "but Miguel Angel knew me better than the others," he says. "And he saw something in me that the others didn't see."