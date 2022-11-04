Craig Burley slams Atletico Madrid's 'archaic' brand of football after they crashed out of the Champions League and also missed out on a Europa League spot. (1:25)

Atletico Madrid chief executive Miguel Angel Gil has called on fans to back under-fire manager Diego Simeone, while admitting the team's Champions League exit was "a failure."

Atletico lost 2-1 at Porto on Tuesday to end a disastrous Champions League campaign that saw them finish bottom of Group B and miss out on the Europa League.

It is the first time in Simeone's 11-year reign club have finished come last in their group.

"I don't want to justify our bad performance in this Champions League," Gil wrote in an open letter on Atletico's website.

"We're all aware that it has been a failure and we must have the humility to recognise that... All of us who form part of the club -- directors, coaches and players -- are responsible for it and we accept it. It's a moment for self-criticism, to analyse the mistakes made and make up for them as soon as possible.

"Although the disappointment this year is great, we can't lose perspective. This group, with Diego Simeone as coach, have made us enjoy the targets we've achieved over the last, successful decade, and deserve our respect and trust to achieve the important objectives we still have this season.

"The season isn't over. We're third in LaLiga and we'll soon begin our participation in the Copa del Rey... Unity is our great strength, and we can't lose it."

Diego Simeone has spent 11 years in charge at Atletico Madrid Diogo Cardoso/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Simeone has led Atletico to a historic period of success since taking over in December 2011, winning LaLiga in 2014 and 2021 and reaching two Champions League finals in 2014 and 2016.

They have only been eliminated in the Champions League group stage once before, in 2017-18, when they went on to win the Europa League.

Simeone came under pressure last season, when Atletico looked likely to finish outside the LaLiga top four for the first time in a decade, before a late surge saw them finish third.

Atletico are third in the LaLiga table, nine points behind leaders Real Madrid with 12 games played, and host Espanyol on Sunday.