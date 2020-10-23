Don Hutchison says he can relate to Luis Suarez saying his departure from Barcelona brought him to tears. (0:51)

Atletico Madrid forward Luis Suarez has bought and donated 1,000 Big Macs as part of an annual charity event that McDonald's carries out in his native Uruguay.

Suarez purchased the hamburgers in Spain, at €4.75 each, spending a total of €4,750, via the McDelivery platform in order to take part in Friday's event.

All the funds generated from the purchases of those hamburgers are donated by McDonald's to the Ronald McDonald House Association and the young people from the school Liceo Impulso.

The Ronald McDonald House in Uruguay helps more than 7,000 children and their families each year, working every day to provide accommodation and support to families of hospitalised children, children undergoing medical treatment and pregnant women that are at risk.

The former Liverpool and Barcelona player decided to donate all the Big Macs to the children from a youth league of Pando, a city 32 kilometres from the country's capital Montevideo.

McDonald's Uruguay thanked Suarez for his generosity and invited others, saying that distance is no impediment to donate.

McDonald's Uruguay said on Twitter: "Luis Suarez proved that the Big Day has no frontiers. He bought 1,000 Big Macs from Spain via McDelivery to help the House Ronald, Liceo Impulso and donate to Pando's BabyLeague.

"Thank you, Luis, for putting the jersey on the Big Day! Anyone can join in wherever you are."

Former Uruguay and Inter Milan player Alvaro Recoba also took part in the event.

Last year, Boca Juniors forward Carlos Tevez donated bought and donated 1,000 hamburgers in the same event that McDonald's carried out in Argentina.