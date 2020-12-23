Alejandro Moreno says Atletico Madrid's attacking abilities were on full display in their win vs. Real Sociedad. (1:45)

Atletico Madrid and England defender Kieran Trippier has been suspended for 10 weeks and fined £70,000 following a breach of betting rules, the English Football Association (FA) said on Wednesday.

Trippier, 30, denied seven alleged breaches of FA Rule E8, which were said to occur in July 2018, and requested a personal hearing.

An FA statement read: "An independent regulatory commission was appointed to hear the case, with four of the alleged breaches found proven and three dismissed during a subsequent personal hearing.

"The independent regulatory commission's written reasons for its decisions and the associated sanction will be published in due course."

The ban means that Trippier will miss Atletico's Champions League round of 16 first-leg tie against Chelsea in Madrid on Feb. 23.

The defender will return to action in time for the city derby against Real Madrid in March.

Diego Simeone's side sit three points clear at the top of La Liga with a game in hand on Real who are second.

Information from Reuters was included in this report.