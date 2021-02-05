Shaka Hislop offers a passionate statement on the drive for change in his ESPN+ series, "Show Racism the Red Card." (3:05)

Hislop: We'll continue to dribble, but we won't shut up (3:05)

The Spanish Football Federation's Competition Committee has opened disciplinary proceedings after Brazilian striker Vinicius Tanque suffered racist abuse during a third division league game at Atletico Madrid's B team last weekend.

While fans are not allowed at first and second division games in Spain due to COVID-19 restrictions, supporters can attend matches in the lower leagues with strict guidelines enforced.

- Hislop: Football is ideal vehicle to drive social change

- Stream Show Racism The Red Card on ESPN+

Monkey chants were directed at the Atletico Baleares player during his team's 1-0 defeat in Madrid on Sunday.

A section of spectators also shouted "monkey" when Vinicius played the ball.

Atletico Baleares reported the abuse to the Spanish FA after the referee failed to mention it in his game report.

The Spanish FA said there is enough evidence for disciplinary action to be taken and has called on every football club at every level to "demand zero tolerance behaviour towards racism in football and in our society."

Atletico Madrid issued a statement expressing their "zero tolerance against racism and xenophobia" but added that "if such a reprehensible event occurred, it was isolated."

Moreover, it stated that the club is working with authorities to bring to light what happened and identify those responsible even though neither the game officials, the police or Atletico Baleares had mentioned the incident during or after the encounter.

Atletico Baleares expressed its dismay following Atletico Madrid's statement.

The Palma-based club, that had reported and condemned the racist abuse suffered by Vinicius after the game, said in a statement: "Atletico Baleares wants to express its profound disappointment at the position made public on its website by Atletico de Madrid on the clear case of racism suffered by our player Vinicius, as reflected in the live television broadcast of the match last Sunday and that all those present at Cerro del Espino could hear.

"We consider that this type of situation is intolerable both in sport and in society and therefore, we are going to bring the case to the attention of the competent federal and governmental authorities."