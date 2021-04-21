Craig Burley credits football fans around the world for their role in pressuring clubs to withdraw from the Super League. (1:45)

Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan have followed Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United in announcing their withdrawal from the European Super League.

On Sunday, 12 leading European sides confirmed the creation of a midweek breakaway tournament, with Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus and AC Milan the other teams involved.

However, following intense fan backlash, the six English clubs gradually announced they would be withdrawing on Tuesday, before Atletico and Inter followed suit on Wednesday.

"Atletico Madrid's administrative council met on Wednesday morning and has decided to formally communicate to the Super League and the rest of the founding members our decision to no longer form a part of the project," an Atletico statement read.

"Atletico Madrid took the decision to withdraw from the project on Monday in response to circumstances which mean it is no longer possible. For the club, it is essential that all members of the Rojiblanco family were in agreement, especially our fans.

"The first-team squad and the manager have shown their satisfaction with the club's decision, understanding that sporting merit should be above any other criteria."

Sources had told ESPN on Tuesday that Inter were planning to withdraw from the Super League and they made their decision official on Wednesday.

"FC Internazionale Milano confirm that the club is no longer part of the Super League project," an Inter statement read.

"We are always committed to giving fans the best football experience; innovation and inclusion are part of our DNA since our foundation. Our engagement with all stakeholders to improve the football industry will never change.

"Inter believes that football, like every sector of activity, must have an interest in constantly improving its competitions, to keep on exciting fans of all ages around the world, within a framework of financial sustainability.

"With this vision we look forward to carry on working together with institutions and all stakeholders for the future of the sport we all love."

Prior to the announcements made by Atletico and Inter, Juve president Andrea Agnelli had said he felt the decisions taken by the English sides to withdraw had meant the Super League "cannot go ahead."