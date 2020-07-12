Mile Jedinak led Australia to the Asian Cup title in 2015. SAEED KHAN/AFP/Getty Images

Former Australia captain Mile Jedinak said he has retired from football, having stepped down from internationals in 2018 and not played a professional game since then.

The 35-year old, who earned 79 caps for the Socceroos and led them to the 2015 Asian Cup title, had said he hoped to continue playing after being released by Aston Villa last year.

Australian media reported that A-League sides had expressed interest in signing the defensive midfielder, who has appeared in three World Cups.