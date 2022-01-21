Sam Kerr overtook Tim Cahill's record. Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

Chelsea striker Sam Kerr has broken Australia's all-time goalscoring record, scoring four times in her side's Asian Cup game against Indonesia.

Kerr, 28, went into the game on 49 goals. She needed one to equal Cahill's all-time record but, with the match ongoing, she has scored four times within the first half to bring her tally to 53.

Her first goal for the national side came in 2010 during the Asian Cup when she was just 16.

The game against Indonesia marks Kerr's 105th appearance. Cahill scored 50 goals in 108 appearances.

Kerr, who captains Australia, was a runner-up in FIFA's The Best awards on Monday and also came in the top three of the Ballon d'Or Feminin.

Breaking her country's all-time goalscoring record is the latest in a string of achievements for Kerr. She is the all-time leading scorer in the National Women's Soccer League and is the only female footballer to have won the Golden Boot in three different leagues and three different continents.

She was also the first Australian player to score a hat trick at a World Cup.

She leads the 2021-22 race for the Women's Super League Golden Boot with nine goals. Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema is two behind her on seven with teammate Fran Kirby in third with six goals.

Australia play the Phillipines next on Monday.