As anticipation builds ahead of July's Women's World Cup, fans around the world can further whet their appetites with the April 26 release on Disney+ of "Matildas: The World at Our Feet," a captivating documentary that follows the journey of Australia's women's national team as they prepare for the biggest moment in their shared history.

Beginning with the opening match of the 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup, the series is an inspiring and empowering exploration of the team's rise to international stardom and their unwavering determination to leave their mark on world football.

The Asian Cup was the second major tournament for the Matildas under head coach Tony Gustavsson and, while the early exit triggered alarm bells throughout the Australian women's football community, it provides the ideal launchpad for the series.

While Gustavsson's methodology and process are constants throughout, it's clear as the stories unfold that the psyche of the players, their motivations and unwavering support of each other is what gives the Matildas their collective strength.

With exclusive access to the team's training camps, locker rooms and home life, this is a riveting and humanising portrayal of the sacrifices, challenges and triumphs that the players experience in pursuit of excellence.

Sharing deeply personal moments -- such as childhood dreams, crucial family support, navigating motherhood and long-distance love -- each episode highlights the remarkable journey of passion and determination that has earned the Matildas a special place in the hearts of fans around the world.

Every young footballer dreams of becoming Sam Kerr, backflipping their way to international stardom, but this series starkly highlights that those moments are the tip of the iceberg in a story which involves much more than just football.

Responsibility weighs heavily on the shoulders of the Australia captain and Chelsea striker and here we get a unique insight into how Kerr deals with that pressure, juggles a long-distance relationship with USWNT star Kristie Mewis and the ongoing fight for gender equality. This is juxtaposed with moments of levity as Australia's most famous female footballer displays a wicked sense of humour and some excellent karaoke talents.

Ellie Carpenter doesn't mind a musical performance either, however her narrative from the highest of highs to the lowest ebb could not have been better scripted for TV as the camera follows her out onto the pitch for a UEFA Women's Champions League final which would end in tears and a ruptured knee ligament just 12 minutes later. It's heartbreaking to watch her pain and see self-doubt creep in as she ponders the possibility that the dream she has dedicated her entire life to -- playing at a home World Cup -- may never be realised.

Australia captain Sam Kerr will be the face of the Matildas when they co-host the Women's World Cup. Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

It is a rare opportunity to follow a player at the peak of their powers navigating the path from season-ending injury through to surgery, rehab and specialist appointments that requires as much resilience mentally as it does physically.

Showcasing their diverse backgrounds, this powerful storytelling provides an authentic insight into the personal experiences which have shaped the Matildas into the formidable athletes they are today.

With Lydia Williams at the wheel, we head back to country to explore her Indigenous roots in outback Western Australia and see why her impact on the next generation is what the term "legacy" means to her, while there is time in France with budding superstar Mary Fowler as she ponders a move to England, and a stint with Charli Grant in Sweden on the cusp of her own big breakthrough.

Listen in on the call as Katrina Gorry is welcomed back into the national-team fold and appreciate her empowering experience of choosing to embrace motherhood on her own, while Caitlin Foord shares the sacrifices her single mother made to give her the opportunity to be the best.

In a touching moment, we take a front-row seat as Emily Gielnik prepares to ask the most important question of her life and describes the struggles she experienced growing up grappling with her sexuality.

Told through the voices of the players themselves, along with family and friends, we also get a sneak peek into the process around the broader team strategy. If you ever wondered how the decision was made to rest a large number of key players for the matches against Spain and Portugal, the documentary is your chance to sit in on that Football Australia board meeting.

From boardroom to bleachers, with its compelling narrative and this star-studded cast, "The World at Our Feet" is a must-watch for football fans and sports enthusiasts alike. Through the captivating visuals, emotional interviews and unprecedented access to intimate behind-the-scenes footage, the series is an inspiring, educational and entertaining journey as we await kick-off in a tournament that will serve as the ultimate postscript to this unique viewing experience.

The six-part docu-series premieres worldwide on Disney+ on April 26.