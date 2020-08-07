Usain Bolt said he didn't want any special help when trying to become a footballer. Photo by Nigel French/PA Images via Getty Images

Olympic and world record holder Usain Bolt has said he didn't get a fair chance at his trial with the Central Coast Mariners in 2018.

Despite scoring twice in friendlies, Bolt failed to earn a contract with the A-League side and was also unable to secure a professional deal with Malta side Valletta.

"I think I didn't get a fair chance," Bolt told Wide World of Sports. "I didn't do it how I wanted to do it, but it's something I think I would've been good at.

"But it's just one of those things you miss out on and just have to move on.

"I do think about it sometimes that it didn't work out the way that I wanted it to, because football is something that I love.

Central Coast Mariners coach at the time Mike Mulvey said he would keep Bolt on board for up to a year but didn't promise him an A-League debut.

Bolt, 33, said he was disappointed with how the trials ended but that he had moved past it.

"The fact that it didn't work out I do think about it, but as I said, it's one of those things you've got to move past," Bolt added.

"I've had calls of people asking me if I really want to [go back to football], but after the time period has passed, I'm like you know what, I'm getting old, let's just retire and I now have my daughter so she keeps me busy."