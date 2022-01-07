Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens discuss the LaLiga title race after Sevilla cut Real Madrid's lead to just five points. (1:28)

The Spanish women's SuperCopa semifinal will see an El Clasico battle as Barcelona were drawn against Real Madrid for the "Final Four" stage of the competition which runs from Jan. 17-23.

The men's Copa del Rey round-of-16 draw also took place with a mouth-watering Seville derby as Real Betis host Sevilla in the one-off game on Jan. 15 or 16.

The other semifinal in the women's competition sees Atletico Madrid take on Levante. The venue for the competition has yet to be announced.

Leaders Barca are 22 points clear of Real Madrid at the top of the Liga Iberdrola after 15 games.

In the men's competition, Copa del Rey holders Barcelona will play at Athletic Bilbao.

Barca eliminated third division side Linares Deportivo 2-1 on Wednesday to reach the round-of-16 of the competition.

La Liga leaders Real Madrid beat third division club Alcoyano 3-1 in midweek in the Copa and will now visit Elche.

Los Blancos have not won the Copa since the 2013-14 campaign during Carlo Ancelotti's first stint as Madrid coach.

Third division club Atletico Baleares, who have already eliminated LaLiga sides Celta Vigo and Getafe, will host Valencia.

Other Copa games include Atletico Madrid at Real Sociedad, Girona at home to Rayo Vallecano, Cadiz at Sporting Gijon and Espanyol at Mallorca.

Men's Copa del Rey draw

Atletico Baleares vs. Valencia

Girona vs. Rayo Vallecano

Sporting Gijon vs. Cadiz

Elche vs. Real Madrid

Real Sociedad vs. Atletico Madrid

Real Betis vs. Sevilla

Athletic Bilbao vs. Barcelona

Mallorca vs. Espanyol