Barcelona and Spain midfielder Alexia Putellas won The Best FIFA Women's Player award for 2022, marking her third individual award in the last six months.

She also won the Ballon d'Or Feminin in November and was named UEFA Women's Player of the Year in August.

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes was awarded The Best FIFA Women's Coach award after a year in which she won the domestic Treble and made it to the Champions League final.

Canada and Portland Thorns' Christine Sinclair was awarded The Best FIFA Special award while Chile and Lyon's Christiane Endler was awarded The Best FIFA Women's Goalkeeper award.

Putellas fought off competition from teammate Jennifer Hermoso and Chelsea's Sam Kerr for Monday's award -- the same two finalists for the Ballon d'Or Feminin.

The 27-year-old helped Barca to a Treble-winning 2020-21 season in which they won the Primera Divsion, the Copa de la Reina and took home the Champions League trophy for the first time in their history.

Barcelona's Alexia Putellas has scooped up a number of individual awards. Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images

Bayern Munich and Poland striker Robert Lewandowski won the men's award.

Barca announced on Monday that their women's Champions League quarterfinal against Clasico rivals Real Madrid in March has sold out, with over 80,000 tickets sold in three days.

The game was moved to Camp Nou from the 6,000-seat Estadi Johan Cruyff at the club's training ground where the women normally play their games.

FIFA Women's World XI

Christiane Endler - Lyon, Chile

Lucy Bronze - Manchester City, England

Wendie Renard - Lyon, France

Millie Bright - Chelsea, England

Magdalena Eriksson - Chelsea, Sweden

Estefania Banini - Atletico Madrid, Argentina

Carli Lloyd - NJ/NY Gotham, United States

Barbara Bonansea - Juventus, Italy

Vivianne Miedema - Arsenal, Netherlands

Marta - Orlando Pride, Brazil

Alex Morgan - San Diego Wave, United States