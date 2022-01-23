Barcelona won their first trophy of the year on Sunday. Angel Martinez/Getty Images

Barcelona cruised to a 7-0 victory over Atletico Madrid in the Spanish Supercopa final on Sunday to claim their first trophy of 2022.

Barca were three goals up inside half an hour after Ingrid Engen gave them the lead before Caroline Graham Hansen scored twice in three minutes.

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

Second-half strikes from Fridolina Rolfo, Graham Hansen -- completing her hat trick -- and a late brace from Lieke Martens secured a comfortable win in Las Rozas over the reigning Supercopa champions.

The Supercopa was the only major trophy that escaped Barca last year, when they became the first Spanish women's team to take the Treble by winning the Primera Division, Copa de la Reina and Champions League.

They had reached the final by eliminating Real Madrid 1-0 in Wednesday's semifinal, Alexia Putellas with a 91st minute winner, while Atletico had beaten Levante 3-2 on Thursday in a repeat of the 2021 final.

Engen opened the scoring from close range with 15 minutes played, after Rolfo's header was saved by Atletico goalkeeper Hedvig Lindahl.

Lindahl made an outstanding reaction save moments later to deny Jenni Hermoso, but could do nothing to prevent Graham Hansen doubling Barca's lead on 24 minutes, expertly curling a free kick into the top corner.

The Norway international scored again three minutes later, sliding into the six-yard box to connect with Rolfo's cross, to see Barca go in 3-0 up.

Rolfo scored herself on 47 minutes, hitting the net from a narrow angle after a quick free kick routine, before Graham Hansen's deft header from Marta Torrejon's cross made it 5-0 two minutes later.

Ludmila da Silva missed a good chance to grab a consolation goal for Atletico, shooting off target when one-on-one with keeper Sandra Panos.

Instead, it was Martens who rounded off the scoring, converting crosses from Graham Hansen in the 85th and 90th minutes to complete Barca's comprehensive win.