Barcelona coach Jonatan Giraldez said there is no danger of his side relaxing when they face Real Madrid in the quarterfinal of the UEFA Women's Champions League on Tuesday.

Barca beat Madrid 5-0 earlier this month to clinch a third successive Primera Division title and make it three wins out of three against their Clasico rivals this season.

The two teams meet again at the Alfredo Di Stefano stadium on Tuesday, with the second leg of the quarterfinal tie set to take place at a sold-out Camp Nou next Wednesday.

"We cannot go into it thinking the game is already won," Giraldez said. "We don't think that at all. It was tough against them in the Spanish Supercopa in January [when Barca won 1-0].

"Playing against them so many times forces us to change some things to be more unpredictable, but I am not worried that we will relax. Everything we have achieved is down to how hard the players work and, seeing them in training, I have no doubts they will be up for this."

Barca have emerged as the dominant team in women's football in Europe over the last three years. They won the Treble last year, including a first-ever Champions League trophy, and have won all 34 games in all competitions this season.

Madrid have only had a women's team since 2019, when they absorbed CD Tacon, but finished second last season and have reached the last eight of the Champions League in their first year in the competition.

Barcelona coach Jonatan Giraldez prepares his side for a UWCL Clasico. Pedro Salado/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

"It's good for women's football because everyone knows what the Clasico is," Barca winger Caroline Graham Hansen told ESPN ahead of the game.

"Just saying the name of the game will make people interested in watching it. We are winning a lot, including the Champions League, which makes people interested in watching. Then you add Madrid into that equation and we have a really interesting match.

"It's very special to compete against [Madrid] so many times. It's a sign they are doing things right to be there to compete against the best. It is also a sign that Spain is getting closer to having more than one good team in the European competitions."

Madrid made a slow start to the campaign but have improved since a change of manager in November. They have won 13 of 16 games in all competitions under new coach Alberto Toril, with their three defeats in that time all coming against Barca.

That run has seen them climb to fifth in the table, with a game in hand to move third, but Toril wants to see them take another step forward by competing with Barca.

"We're on a very good run, we're feeling fantastic," he said in a news conference. "We're a hard team to beat. In the league, we've been improving and rising up the table.

"It's our first year in the Champions League and we're among the eight best teams. We'll give our best. We face a great team with great players. Every time we face them, it's an opportunity to get closer to them. In the league, we competed well. We're improving, we're taking steps as a team."

Madrid defender Lucia Rodriguez added: "We're feeling confident. The run we're on helps us, we've been in good form and we're looking forward to it, knowing the opponent we face.

"Our consistency is helping us win games. It's exciting and positive to be able to play this tie. We know they're a good team with great players. They have a lot of talent out wide, but their play isn't only based on that. We have to know how to counteract that and be strong in those situations and try to cancel out their strong points."