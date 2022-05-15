Aitana Bonmati scored for Barcelona. Alex Caparros - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Barcelona completed the perfect season as they beat Atletico Madrid 2-1 on Sunday to end the campaign with 30 wins from 30 Primera Division matches having wrapped up a third consecutive league title in March.

Irene Paredes and Aitana Bonmati scored Barca's goals in the first half at the Johan Cruyff stadium, with Atletico replying through captain Amanda Sampedro after the break.

Both teams ended the game with 10 women on the pitch as Atletico pushed for an equaliser which would have seen them qualify for next season's Champions League.

Merel van Dongen was sent off for the visitors for a foul on Jenni Hermoso, with Alexia Putellas missing the resulting penalty, and Bonmati was dismissed in stoppage time for denying Rasheedat Ajibade a clear goalscoring opportunity and Atletico a place in the top three.

Real Madrid took full advantage of Atletico's defeat, beating Villarreal 1-0 to leapfrog them into the third and final Champions League spot. They will join Barca and Real Sociedad among Europe's elite next season.

Barca have been far too good in Spain this season, scoring 159 goals across their 30 games and conceding just 11, but their 45-game winning streak was ended by Wolfsburg in April.

Despite that, they could still end the season with a clean sweep of trophies. After winning the Spanish Supercopa and the league, they face Lyon in the Champions League final next Saturday in Turin. They also have a Copa de la Reina semifinal to come against Madrid.

Jonatan Giraldez's side breezed into a two-goal lead against Atletico in front of a crowd of 5,179 on Sunday thanks to Paredes' header from a corner and Bonmati's cross which crept in at the near post.

Captain Putellas missed the chance to make it 3-0 when her penalty was saved by Lola Gallardo after Van Dongen picked up a second booking for a foul on Hermoso. Gallardo then saved a Hermoso header from close range.

At that point, Barca appeared to be cruising to victory, with Melanie Serrano given a guard of honour when she was bought on for her final home game after 18 years at the club, but Atletico fought back.

Sampedro's deflected effort got them back in the game and when Ajibade raced through in stoppage time, it looked like they would level, but Bonmati's foul ended the Rojiblancos' hopes of gaining the point that would have booked their place in the Champions League.