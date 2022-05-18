Fridolina Rolfo has said Barcelona want revenge against Lyon when the two sides meet in the UEFA Women's Champions League final in Turin on Saturday.

Lyon beat Barca 4-1 in the 2019 final and Rolfo's Wolfsburg team were beaten 3-1 in 2020 as the French side made it five European trophies in a row.

However, Barca capped a Treble last season by winning the Champions League for the first time in the club's history, beating Chelsea in the final.

"They were too good in that final in 2019," Rolfo told ESPN on Wednesday. "It feels like something changed after that. I think Barcelona realised what they need to do to be at that level.

"It was a lesson learned and you see how the club has been investing and developing these last years. Now this club is on that level.

"I hope it will be different this time. Our goal is to win the final, but it is also about revenge after losing that game -- and I also lost against them in the final with Wolfsburg.

"I think everyone knows how it feels to lose against that team. It is a big game and a big motivation to hopefully, finally, beat them."

That 2019 final marked a before and after moment for Barca, with the players concluding on the flight back from Budapest that they had to work harder than ever if they wanted to topple Lyon.

The hard work paid off last season with a first-ever Treble, with their good form running into the 2021-22 campaign, too. They have already clinched the Spanish Supercopa and won a third straight league title, ending a perfect season with 30 wins from 30 games.

However, the fact they have never beaten Lyon, who have won the Champions League seven times since 2011, is an added incentive going into Saturday's showpiece as Barca try to establish themselves as the best team in the world.

"Definitely," Rolfo said when asked if winning against Lyon should be viewed as one of the last hurdles for this Barca side to overcome.

Barcelona lost to Lyon in the 2019 Champions League final. Photo by ANP via Getty Images

"And we have a big chance to win this game. We have been having a great season. We have not lost in the league. We are on a good level and, hopefully, we can bring that with us and win the final.

"It is hard to say if this era is [changing] because Lyon had many years winning the Champions League trophy. It is a good start if we can win this final and, as for a new era, I hope so. It is what we want to do, so hopefully we can reach that level."

Barca's success has brought increased pressure, with the interest in Jonatan Giraldez's side leading to them breaking the attendance record in women's football twice this season: first against Real Madrid at Camp Nou (91,553) and later against Wolfsburg (91,648).

"We have learned to live with that," Rolfo said. "We have to win every weekend because we are favourites in this league. This is the Champions League, it is different, but I still think we are the favourites in the final.

"We know how it is to play with pressure, we have been playing at Camp Nou with 91,000 fans. That is good for us, that experience, to have that pressure."

If Lyon are searching for weaknesses in this Barca side, they may look at the semifinal second leg defeat they suffered to Wolsburg, when a 2-0 loss ended a 45-game winning streak in all competitions, but Rolfo sees that setback as a positive.

"I think it will help," she added. "I think we learned a lesson. We were not happy with the performance. We have been talking through the game. We know what we were not happy with and what we can do differently.

"This will be a completely different game, against another team, but we can still take these lessons with us."