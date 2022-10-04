Barcelona will play two of their three UEFA Women's Champions League group stage home games at Camp Nou, the Catalan club confirmed on Tuesday.

Barca's matches against Bayern Munich on Nov. 24 and Rosengard on Dec. 21 will both be staged at the 99,354-seater stadium.

However, Barca's opening match in this season's competition, against Benfica on Oct. 19, will be played at the 6,000 capacity Johan Cruyff Stadium, where the women's team usually play their matches.

A club source explained they would have liked to play all three games at Camp Nou, but the men's team host Villarreal in LaLiga on Oct. 20 and two games in as many days is not recommendable for the playing surface.

Barca twice broke the attendance record in women's football last season with over 90,000 fans watching their Champions League wins against Real Madrid and Wolfsburg.

A crowd of 91,553 saw Barca beat Madrid in the quarterfinal, breaking a world record that had stood since the 1999 World Cup final, and then 91,648 supporters attended the semifinal victory over Wolfsburg.

Barca, who won the Champions League in 2021, lost last season's final to French side Lyon in Turin.

However, Jonatan Giraldez's side did win a domestic treble last season and have started the new campaign with three wins in as many games after a summer that saw them break the transfer record in the women's game by spending over €400,000 on England midfielder Keira Walsh.