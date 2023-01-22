Barcelona claim the Spanish Women's Super Cup for second year in a row. Photo By Laia Sanz/Europa Press via Getty Images

Barcelona beat Real Sociedad 3-0 on Sunday to win the Spanish Women's Super Cup for the second season running and extend their unbeaten run in domestic competitions to 58 games.

Aitana Bonmati scored a goal in each half and Asisat Oshoala added the third in what proved a comfortable win at the Estadio Romano in Merida to follow up the men's team's success in the same competition last weekend.

Barca have now won the Super Cup in three of the four years since it was created in 2020, with Atletico Madrid the only team to stop them, beating them on penalties in the semifinal in 2021.

That was the last domestic trophy Barca failed to win. They went on to win a league and cup double in 2020-21, as well as the Champions League, and all three Spanish competitions last season: Liga F, the Copa de la Reina and the Super Cup.

Real Sociedad, meanwhile, continue to show progress under Natalia Arroyo. They lost 10-1 to Barca in the Super Cup final in 2020 but have improved dramatically since then, finishing second in the league last season.

Barca survived a scare in the semifinal against Real Madrid to reach Sunday's final as their 56-game winning run in Spanish competitions ended with a 1-1 draw in the Clasico. However, even with a player sent off, they rallied to win after extra-time and there were no such complications against La Real.

They are still without injured duo Alexia Putellas and Caroline Graham Hansen, but Bonmati has stepped up in their absence and the midfielder made the difference here.

She opened the scoring in the 13th minute after good work from Geyse and then added Barca's second in the 47th minute with a clean strike from the edge of the box.

Mariona Caldentey then hit the woodwork as Barca sought a third goal in front of 6,339 fans and Claudia Pina missed a late chance before Oshoala finally completed the scoring in stoppage time.

Jonatan Giraldez's side return to league action on Wednesday against Levante Las Planas -- where a win would mark 50 in a row in Liga F -- but they face expulsion from the Copa de la Reina after fielding an ineligible player in the last round. A decision on their fate is expected next week.