Barcelona claimed a 3-0 win over Real Sociedad on Sunday to win the Women's Super Cup. Laia Sanz/Europa Press via Getty Images

The Royal Spanish Football Federation [RFEF] defended its decision to make Barcelona players collect their own medals on the side of the pitch after winning the Women's Super Cup on Sunday.

Barca beat Real Sociedad 3-0 to win the competition for the second year running, with captain Marta Torrejon lifting the trophy on her own in the stands after the game.

Meanwhile, Barca's players helped themselves to medals from a box set up on the sideline, with the RFEF facing criticism on social media for not arranging a more fitting ceremony.

"In accordance with the RFEF's award protocols -- and taking into account the high number of institutional representation and the infrastructure for access to the stands -- the protocol department decided to activate the award ceremony in the same way that it is carried out in the Copa del Rey," the RFEF said in a statement.

"That is the delivery of the trophy to the captain of the winning team [in the stand] and delivery of the medals to the winning team on the pitch or in the dressing room. This is the same ceremony that took place in the last edition of the Women's Super Cup in 2022."

Real Betis men's team captain Joaquin lifted the trophy in the stands at the Copa del Rey final last season, with club staff distributing the medals to the players at the Estadio Cartuja.

However, a different process was followed at the Copa de la Reina final last May, when all Barca's players went into the stands and were awarded their medals before the trophy lift after beating Huelva.

That is a more common scene in finals, although there is no universal way for presenting trophies and medals.

Two goals from Aitana Bonmati and a late Asisat Oshoala header eased Barca past Real Sociedad at the Estadio Romano in Merida on Sunday as they claimed their first trophy of the season.

Barca are now unbeaten in 58 games in domestic competitions and could make it 50 wins in a row in Liga F with a victory against Levante Las Planas on Wednesday.

However, they face being thrown out of the Copa de la Reina for fielding an ineligible player in their 9-0 win over Osasuna in the last 16. A decision on their fate is expected this week.