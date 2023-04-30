Caroline Graham Hansen and Aitana Bonmati celebrate during Barcelona's win. Joan Valls/Urbanandsport/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Barcelona have won Liga F for the fourth season in a row after beating Sporting Huelva 3-0 at the Estadi Johan Cruyff on Sunday as Alexia Putellas made her long-awaited return to action.

Fresh from qualifying for a third successive Champions League final on Thursday, Laia Codina, Jana Fernandez and Asisat Oshoala got the goals as Barca made it 26 wins from 26 games to clinch the title with four games to spare.

Ballon d'Or winner Putellas came off the bench in the second half to make her first appearance of the season after tearing an ACL last July while preparing for the European Championships with Spain.

It's the eighth time Barca's all-conquering women's team have won the league in their history and Jonatan Giraldez's side will now set their sights on winning all 30 of their league fixtures for the second campaign running.

In Barca's 30 wins last year, they scored 159 goals and conceded just 11. So far this season, they have found the net 108 times and conceded five goals.

Their last defeat in the league was against Atletico at the end of the 20-21 season. Since then, they have won 61 games in a row in the Spanish top flight.

Thoughts now turn to the Champions League final, the team having already won the Spanish Super Cup earlier this year, and a final against either Arsenal or Wolfsburg on June 3.

Guro Reiten cancelled out Caroline Graham Hansen's opener as Barca were held to a 1-1 draw at Camp Nou by Chelsea on Thursday, but the Blaugrana advanced to a fourth final in five years via a 2-1 aggregate win.

Barca are chasing just a second-ever Champions League trophy. They won the tournament in 2021 but have lost two finals to Lyon, in 2019 and 2022.

However, they will not be able to add another Copa de la Reina to their honours this year. They were thrown out of the cup for fielding an ineligible lineup in the last 16.