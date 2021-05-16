Barcelona's Lenglet, Koeman 4/10 as faint title race hopes are ended by Celta Vigo

Barcelona's faint title hopes ended with a whimper on Sunday as they were beaten 2-1 by Celta Vigo at Camp Nou.

Lionel Messi opened the scoring, but a Santi Mina brace, the second coming in the 89th minute after Clement Lenglet had been sent off, stretched Barca's winless run to three games in La Liga.

With just one match to go, Barca are now seven points behind leaders Atletico Madrid and five back from Real Madrid.

Positives

Messi's goal was his 30th in La Liga this campaign, meaning he's hit 30 or more goals in nine different seasons. There was also more playing time for young midfielder Ilaix Moriba, who did OK filling in for the suspended Frenkie de Jong.

Negatives

You can copy and paste the summary from the majority of Barca's last five games here. As was the case against Granada and Levante, Barca contrived to throw away a lead through a combination of failing to take their chances and poor defending. Before that Granada game at the end of April, a win would have taken them top, but a run of one win in five games sees them end the season third regardless of what happens next weekend.