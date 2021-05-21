Ronald Koeman has said he still doesn't know if he will be Barcelona coach next season and bemoaned a lack of support from the club in recent weeks as the team's title hopes fell apart.

Koeman, 58, still has one year to run on his contract at Camp Nou but sources told ESPN on Monday that Barca are already exploring replacements.

- Stream FC Daily on ESPN+

- As Messi contemplates leaving, a look at his Barca career

A run of just one win in their last five games has ended Barca's hopes of winning the league heading into the final game of the season at Eibar on Saturday. Regardless of this weekend's result, Barca will finish outside the top two for the first time in 13 years, with Koeman and president Joan Laporta to hold talks in the coming days.

"I honestly don't know if I will continue as Barca coach," Koeman said at a news conference on Friday. "We had lunch a couple of weeks ago but agreed to speak again after the season. We will see. I've always said I want to fulfil my contract, but the president has the last word."

Laporta said this week that a "cycle has ended" and that Barca would undergo important changes this summer, with local media intimating one of those will be the dismissal of Koeman. The Dutch coach, meanwhile, said he has felt a lack of support from the club as Barca's title chances slipped away.

"In the final part of the season I have not felt [the club's backing]," he added. "I understand after recent results there will be doubts, but we have to speak first. I know where I am. I know at a club like Barcelona, despite all the changes we're making and will continue to make, that you must win things.

"I would have signed for the season we've had in August, speaking in general. We won a trophy and fought to win La Liga. Maybe the problem has been that the performances in 2021 when we cut the gap [on Atletico Madrid] and the way we won the Copa del Rey generated more hope with regards to winning the league.

"Yes, we're sad because there have been games when we've not been at our level and when we could have done more. But, in general, with all the problems we've had, and there's no need to go through them one by one, it's not been a bad season. It's not been very good, either, but it's been OK, keeping in mind all the circumstances we've had against us.

"If the club feel that a new coach and new players are needed, fine, but they need to communicate that."

Ronald Koeman has another year left on his contract. Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Koeman also said the criticism of his players and speculation about their long-term futures at the club this week has been disrespectful.

"More respect has to be shown to the players," he said. "They've been really affected about what's been in the press in recent days. They don't deserve to be treated like this. They deserve more respect.

"It's been a difficult week for them. The atmosphere is not the best at the moment and for some players it's really painful what's been [in the press] in the last few days."

While Saturday could be Koeman's last game in charge of Barca, Lionel Messi could already have played his final game for the club if he doesn't extend his contract beyond the end of June. Messi, 33, didn't train on Friday and won't travel to Eibar in order to have a few extra days off before this summer's Copa America.

Therefore, Sunday's 2-1 defeat to Celta Vigo could have been his last in Barca colours, although Koeman said Barca's future is still brighter with Messi than without him.

"I hope Messi stays here for many more years," Koeman added. "Once again, this season, he's shown that he's unique. He's scored 30 goals and has been fantastic for the team. For me, as a person, as a professional, he's been a 10.

"If [he doesn't stay], we have to develop other players, look for effectiveness for the team elsewhere because we lose 30 goals. Barca with Messi has a bigger future than Barca without Messi."