Gemma Soler explains that Lionel Messi is still on vacation as Barcelona tries to balance the books. (2:17)

Negotiations to renew Lionel Messi's contract with Barcelona hit a stumbling block on Thursday, but the club are still hopeful of tying him down to a new deal, multiple sources told ESPN.

Messi, 34, has been a free agent since his previous terms expired on June 30, but ESPN reported last month that a loose agreement over a five-year extension had been reached.

However, sources told ESPN that talks to finalise the deal have been left up in the air after a number of problems surfaced this week.