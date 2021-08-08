From Messi's farewell to facing Ronaldo and Juventus, a day like no other for Barcelona

It began with a tearful Lionel Messi bidding farewell to the only club he has ever known and ended with an emotional atmosphere at the annual Joan Gamper trophy clash, which just happened to be against Messi's great rival Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus! Aug. 8, 2021, will live long in the history of Barcelona.

At noon CEST on Sunday, Lionel Messi stepped to the podium and said goodbye to Barcelona. AP Photo/Joan Monfort

Messi's Barca teammates watched on as the club's greatest player fought through tears to speak. Andreu Dalmau/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

How successful were Barcelona during Messi's time at the club? Let this picture tell the story. Eric Alonso/Getty Images

Outside the Camp Nou, Barcelona fans were still coming to terms with the exit of their hero. Pau Barrena/AFP/Getty Images

For many, all they have ever known is the Argentinean superstar wearing the club's No. 10 shirt. Robert Bonet/NurPhoto/Getty Images

A range of emotions pervaded Barcelona supporters, as their idol spoke inside the stadium. Robert Bonet/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Hours later, Barca coach Ronald Koeman pledged to give fans 'joy' despite Messi's exit. Getty

And the post-Messi era at least got off to a winning start, with Memphis Depay starring against Juve. Pedro Salado/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Memphis opened the scoring early and later set up Martin Braithwaite to double the lead. Joan Monfort/AP Photo

There was little Cristiano Ronaldo could do to affect the game during his 45 minutes of action. Getty

Barca won a ninth straight Gamper trophy, but the game will be remembered for the man who was not there. Pau Barrena/Getty Images

A 3-0 win at least gave supporters reason to smile, but it might be some time before the joy truly returns. For this was the day that Lionel Messi -- the former Barcelona player -- said goodbye to the only club he has ever known.