From Messi's farewell to facing Ronaldo and Juventus, a day like no other for Barcelona

It began with a tearful Lionel Messibidding farewell to the only club he has ever known and ended with an emotional atmosphere at the annual Joan Gamper trophy clash, which just happened to be against Messi's great rival Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus! Aug. 8, 2021, will live long in the history of Barcelona.
A 3-0 win at least gave supporters reason to smile, but it might be some time before the joy truly returns. For this was the day that Lionel Messi -- the former Barcelona player -- said goodbye to the only club he has ever known.