Gerard Pique scored the only goal of the game as Barcelona beat Dynamo Kiev 1-0 at Camp Nou on Wednesday to register their first win in the Champions League this season.

Pique converted a Jordi Alba cross in the 36th minute to get Barca off the mark in Group E after back-to-back defeats to Bayern Munich and Benfica in their first two games. It was their first goal in the competition since Lionel Messi netted against Paris Saint-Germain in March.

Luuk de Jong and Sergino Dest had earlier missed good chances to open the scoring, while Ansu Fati wasted a golden opportunity to make it two after coming on as a substitute at half-time.

Positives

Barca's hopes of qualifying for the knockout phases of the Champions League are still alive after this narrow win. They only have three points from their opening three outings but wins in their next two -- against Dynamo in Kiev and Benfica at Camp Nou -- should get them back on track.

Another 15-minute run-out for Sergio Aguero could also prove key ahead of Sunday's Clasico against Real Madrid as the Argentine striker continues his return from injury.

Negatives

The result was more important than performance, which was very average. There was apathy among the 45,000 supporters present at Camp Nou, with some even whistling at times as Barca failed to kill off a Kiev side that posed very little threat. They must improve on Sunday when they host Madrid to have any chance of getting something from that game.

Manager rating out of 10

5 -- Koeman made three changes to the team that beat Valencia and Barca created a lot of chances in the first half, with their main threat coming from the wings. Therefore, his decision to move Dest back to right-back and push Memphis inside at half-time was perplexing.

Player ratings (1-10; 10 = best, players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating)

GK Marc-Andre ter Stegen, 6 -- The goalkeeper had very little work to do.

DF Oscar Mingueza, 6 -- Replaced Sergi Roberto in the side at right-back and did OK before coming off at the break, presumably in a planned substitution.

DF Gerard Pique, 7 -- Scored the vital goal but also dealt with the Dynamo attack well all night. Showed good pace at one point to hold off his man before playing a cool one-two with Ter Stegen.

DF Clement Lenglet, 6 -- Looked a little nervous as he made just his second start of the season but came through the 90 minutes relatively unfazed.

DF Jordi Alba, 7 -- Created chance after chance in the first half, including the goal for Pique. His space was reduced in the second half, though, with Ansu and Memphis ahead of him.

MF Sergio Busquets, 7 -- Read the game well and killed a couple of Dynamo counter-attacks by being well positioned.

MF Frenkie de Jong, 6 -- Worked hard but things didn't quite come off for him. Looked most dangerous when driving forward with the ball.

MF Gavi, 6 -- Another solid performance from the 17-year-old, although he's still yet to complete 90 minutes for the senior side.

FW Sergino Dest, 6 -- Missed two good chances in the first half, heading over at the far post and then shooting straight at Georgiy Bushchan. Dropped back to defence for the second 45 minutes.

FW Luuk de Jong, 5 -- Only played the first 45 minutes but still had time to miss two chances. The first he really should have scored, a header which he glanced wide. The second, a strike from just inside the box, brought a good save from Bushchan.

FW Memphis Depay, 5 -- Had a couple of exciting moments on the ball but lacked any real quality in and around the box. Barca need him to start contributing more from open play.

Substitutes

FW Ansu Fati, 5 -- Hooked a great chance towards goal when he should have passed. Both De Jong and Busquets were waiting to score if he had laid it off.

MF Philippe Coutinho, 5 -- Smashed a half volley just over the bar in a disappointing display.

MF Sergi Roberto, 5 -- Replaced Gavi on the right but seemed to take up similar spaces to Dest.

FW Sergio Aguero, NR -- Restricted to one blocked shot from 25 yards in a 15-minute cameo.