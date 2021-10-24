David Alaba scores his first goal with Real Madrid in a 2-1 win vs. Barcelona in El Clasico. (2:00)

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman said his side is not inferior to Real Madrid despite losing a fourth straight Clasico at Camp Nou on Sunday.

Goals from David Alaba and Lucas Vazquez earned the three points for Madrid in a 2-1 victory, with Sergio Aguero's first goal for Barca proving nothing more than a consolation.

Koeman is yet to beat Madrid in three games since taking over as Barca coach last year. This latest loss comes after recent Champions League group stage defeats to Bayern Munich and Benfica, as well as a league loss to Atletico Madrid.

However, the Dutch coach, who was handed a stay of execution before the international break by president Joan Laporta, insists his team is getting closer to the top teams.

"Of course we have to demand that we win these games," Koeman said in a postgame news conference having claimed earlier this season that Barca cannot be expected to compete at the top level.

"In the game today we have shown that we're not inferior to Madrid. But instead of going 1-0 up, we go 1-0 down and that has a massive effect on the match. But we have shown that, little by little, we're improving and we're closer to winning big games."

Koeman felt Barca started brightly but the game swung when Sergino Dest missed a gilt-edged chance in the 25th minute, with Alaba opening the scoring at the other end a few minutes later.