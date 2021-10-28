LaLiga have previously acted out against racist behaviour in the league. Photo by Pedro Salado/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)

LaLiga will report a Barcelona fan to the Spanish authorities for subjecting Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior to racist abuse during Sunday's El Clasico at the Camp Nou.

Vinicius, 21, started in Sunday's 2-1 win at Barcelona. The Spanish league has condemned the racist insults directed at Vinicius and declared its solidarity with the Brazil international.

"In view of the events that took place in the game at the Camp Nou last Sunday, in which a local fan reprimanded Real Madrid player Vinicius Junior with racist insults, LaLiga will proceed to report hate crimes to the local public prosecutor's office in Barcelona in the event that they constitute the offense under Article 510 of the Penal Code," a statement said.

"LaLiga will appear as a special accusation of cooperation in the fight against any kind of racist or xenophobic act or behaviour."

LaLiga took the same action last year when Athletic Bilbao's Inaki Williams revealed he had suffered racial abuse by Espanyol fans during a league game between the sides.

Barcelona's prosecutors' office brought action against the Espanyol fans, who face charges of crime against fundamental rights and, if found guilty, could face up to two years in prison.