Stewart Robson explains what Xavi can change to ensure Barcelona don't blow more points in LaLiga. (1:03)

What can Xavi do to stop another Barca collapse in future? (1:03)

Barcelona striker Sergio Aguero will not be rushed into a decision on retirement after a report suggested his heart condition could force him to hang his boots up at the age of 33, sources have told ESPN.

Aguero first experienced chest pain in Barca's draw with Alaves on Oct. 30. The Catalan club later announced that the discomfort had been caused by a heart arrhythmia, which would require treatment over a three-month period.

- ESPN+ viewers' guide: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, FA Cup, more

- Insider Notebook: Xavi lays down the law at Barca

Sources close to Aguero and Barca stress that is still the case, with the Argentina international undergoing regular cardiac exams to monitor his health.

Catalunya Radio, though, reported on Friday that the latest tests have revealed Aguero's heart problem is worse than initially feared and could bring a premature end to his career.

However, sources told ESPN that while the condition should not be downplayed, it would be irresponsible to draw conclusions until Aguero has finished the initial three-month treatment process.

Sergio Aguero will be out of action for three months for heart treatment. Photo by Pedro Salado/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

An arrhythmia is a very broad term to describe any heart rhythm that is not completely normal. They can be treated and even cured, but they can also be more serious, especially if left untreated.

Aguero was making just his second start for Barca against Alaves after joining from Manchester City on a free transfer in the summer.

A calf injury ruled him out for the first two months of the season, but he returned in October, scoring off the bench in the Clasico against Real Madrid.

He was taken off in the first half of the 1-1 draw with Alaves and immediately taken to hospital, where the arrhythmia was diagnosed.

Barca suffered another scare last week when it was revealed Caroline Graham Hansen, who plays for the club's women's team, would also need to undergo a cardiac exam.

However, tests revealed that the Norway international's condition is not as serious as Aguero's and she will be reintegrated into training next week.