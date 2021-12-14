Sergio Aguero will address questions over his future on Wednesday. Diego Souto/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Sergio Aguero will hold a news conference on Wednesday to explain his future as he battles a heart condition.

Various reports suggest that Aguero, who joined Barca from Manchester City on a free transfer in the summer, will confirm his retirement from the game.

Barca president Joan Laporta will appear alongside the Argentina striker at the event, which will be held at Camp Nou.

Aguero, 33, made five appearances for Barca this season before being forced off in October's draw against Alaves after experiencing chest pain.

Following tests, it was announced that the discomfort had been caused by an arrhythmia -- a broad term to describe any heart rhythm that is not completely normal -- which would require treatment over a three-month period

That three-month period runs until the end of January, but there has been increased speculation in recent weeks that Aguero would have to retire.

Sources previously told ESPN in November that the forward would follow the guidance from doctors and was in no rush to make a decision on his future.

Aguero broke onto the scene with Independiente in his homeland before joining Atletico Madrid. He later spent a decade with City, becoming the English club's record goalscorer, before signing for Barca when his contract expired last June.