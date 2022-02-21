Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus are planning a series of friendly matches in the United States this summer, sources have told ESPN.

The three clubs, who continue to lead the push for a European Super League, have approached AC Milan about the possibility of being the fourth team in what would be billed as a preseason tournament.

Definitive venues have not yet been decided for the fixtures, but they are likely to be played on the West Coast, with several cities keen to host a competition which would include a Clasico between Madrid and Barca.

Sources have told ESPN that Madrid, Barca and Juve are exploring how to maximise profit from the fixtures to help offset the massive losses they have all experienced since the pandemic hit in 2020.

Prior to the pandemic, all three sides regularly toured the United States but they have been forced to scale back and stay local during the last two years.

Madrid took part in the International Champions Cup in the U.S. in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019. Barca also played matches across the U.S. in 2017, 2018 and 2019, while Juve toured the country in 2017 and 2018.

There was even a Clasico played in Miami in 2017, the first played outside of Spain, with Barca beating Madrid 3-2 in what would prove Neymar's final game for the club before a world record €222 million move to Paris Saint-Germain.

Madrid, Barca and Juve are the only clubs still pushing for a European Super League after the launch of the project drew a public backlash last year.

Twelve teams were initially part of the breakaway competition, which would have seen them leave the Champions League, but Atletico Madrid, Milan, Inter Milan, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham, Manchester United and Manchester City all withdrew following a hostile reaction among fans of the six English clubs.

However, Madrid, Barca and Juve all continue to push for a European Super League, releasing multiple joint statements since arguing that a revamp is needed at the top level of the game.