LaLiga giants Real Madrid and Barcelona will face off in Las Vegas this summer as part of the inaugural Soccer Champions Tour, organisers AEG announced on Friday.

The series of five exhibitions, set to run from July 22 to July 30, will also include Liga MX sides Club America and Club Deportivo Guadalajara -- also known as Chivas -- as well as Italian side Juventus.

"Following several years without seeing some of these teams in the United States, we are thrilled to provide the opportunity for soccer fans in the U.S. to once again watch their favorite European and Mexican clubs play in person," AEG senior vice president of soccer & business operations and business development Tom Braun said.

Juventus and Chivas will play the first match at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium on July 22, followed by Madrid and Barca at the same venue a day later.

Madrid and Club America will square off on July 26 at Oracle Park in San Francisco, followed by Barca and Juve at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas later that day. The final match of the tour will take place at the Rose Bowl in Los Angeles between Juventus and Madrid.

Real Madrid recently won its 14th Champions League crown, as well as its 35th LaLiga title this season with the help of stars like Karim Benzema, Luka Modric, Thibaut Courtois, Vinicius Junior, Toni Kroos and Casemiro.

Barcelona has won 72 major domestic titles, including 26 LaLiga titles, 31 Copa del Rey titles, and five Champions League titles. Barcelona is led by manager and club legend Xavi Hernandez and has a roster of international talent including Spain midfielder Pedri, Netherlands forward Memphis Depay and club veteran Sergio Busquets.

Juventus is one of Italy's oldest and most decorated teams, with more Italian league championships than any other team. The club's roster includes Italy defender Leonardo Bonucci, United States midfielder Weston McKennie, Colombia defender Juan Cuadrado and Serbia forward Dusan Vlahovic.

Founded in 1916, Club America has won 34 titles, including 13 league titles, six Copa MX titles and seven CONCACAF Champions League trophies. America is led by four-time World Cup veteran Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa, defender Jorge Sanchez, midfielder Jonathan dos Santos and forward Henry Martin.

Chivas is one of Mexico's most popular and successful teams. Founded in 1906 in Guadalajara, Chivas has won 12 Liga MX titles, four Copa MX titles, seven Campeon de Campeones titles, one SuperCopa MX title and two CONCACAF Championships.

Chivas' roster includes Mexico international players like forwards Alexis Vega and Jose Juan Macias and defenders Hiram Mier, Antonio Briseno and recently acquired Alan Mozo.