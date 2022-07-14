Futbol Americas' Seb Salazar and Herculez Gomez discuss whether rumours about Sergino Dest's Barcelona future should be believed. (1:33)

United States defender Sergino Dest has said he has no intention of leaving Barcelona this summer amid reported interest from Chelsea.

Dest, whose contact runs until 2025, made just 31 appearances across all competitions last season amid a series of injuries, and the defender had been linked with a move away from Camp Nou. However, the right-back has pledged to stay at the club.

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

"I'm happy at this club, and I will definitely stay here," Dest said on Thursday.

Dest has won just a single trophy since joining Barca in October 2020, a period that has seen the club endure significant financial turmoil.

Barca finished runners-up to Real Madrid in LaLiga last season, as well as falling to Eintracht Frankfurt in the quarterfinals of the Europa League and were eliminated by Athletic Bilbao in the Copa del Rey in the round-of-16.

"I think we can't play in the Europa League anymore," Dest said. "I don't know if we made big mistakes. We have a lot of talent. We are trying to create a new generation and that takes time. We are Barca. Everyone expects us to be the best. I believe we are going to have a great season. We are all extremely motivated, especially because there's a World Cup coming up.

"We all still have to develop and have a long way to go at Barca. I feel like we have a lot of talent and I believe that if we all develop well, we can do similar to what other Barca teams before us achieved."

Sergino Dest made 31 appearances last season as he was plagued by injuries. Pedro Salado/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Barca reached an agreement to sign Leeds United forward Raphinha and extended the contract of winger Ousmane Dembele ahead of their U.S. Summer Tour.

The Catalan outfit face Madrid in a Las Vegas Clasico on July 23 in Las Vegas, before taking Juventus three days later in Dallas as part of the Soccer Champions Tour.

Dest, who helped the U.S. qualify for the 2022 World Cup, said he is looking forward to playing with Barca on home soil.

"It's exciting but I don't feel it as pressure," he said. "I haven't experienced playing in the U.S. with Barcelona. I'm always very proud to play with my country. It's going to be a nice experience for me to play there with Barca. We are going to play some good games in some nice cities. We are going to Las Vegas, Miami, New York and Dallas. I've been to all those cities except Dallas.

"Games against Real Madrid and Juventus will be good tests.

"I'm really excited about the Clasico, it's going to be very hard. We have a World Cup coming up and we all can't wait for that."

Dest, 21, is hoping to remain fit next season as Barca bid to return to the top of Spanish football.

"I had two injuries last year so I don't want any injuries anymore," he said. "I'm taking it very seriously; I want to play all season and not be injured.

"I just want to have a good pre-season. I had to train a lot during the vacation because I was still injured."