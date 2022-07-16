Frenkie De Jong tells ESPN about his desire to stick with Barcelona amid interest from Manchester United. (1:20)

Frenkie de Jong has been included in Barcelona's preaseason tour to the United States amid interest from Manchester United.

Barca fly out to the U.S. on Saturday where they will face Inter Miami, Real Madrid, Juventus and New York Red Bulls in friendlies later this month.

De Jong was a doubt to be on the plane after ESPN reported that Barca and United had agreed to an initial fee of around €65 million for the midfielder.

However, sources told ESPN that personal terms have not been agreed, and there is also the issue around wages owed to the Dutchman after he took a pay cut to help Barca through the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to sources, United remain sure the Netherlands international is open to joining the club but his representatives are still trying to encourage Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea to join the race to sign him.

De Jong would rather join a Champions League club if he has to leave Barca, although his preference is to stay at Camp Nou despite the LaLiga side's insistence he has to move to help the club solve their financial issues.

Barca have also included new arrivals Franck Kessie and Andreas Christensen while Raphinha is also set to join up with the first-team after he completed his transfer from Leeds United.

The LaLiga side have also reached an agreement for the transfer of Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski, sources have confirmed to ESPN.