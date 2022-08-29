The incident involving Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang happened in the early hours of Monday. David Ramos/Getty Images

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was assaulted as an armed gang equipped with iron bars targeted the Barcelona striker's house on Monday, the club have confirmed.

Aubameyang and his wife were handcuffed and tied up for a sustained period during the burglary, although club sources say neither suffered any serious injuries.

The thieves broke into Aubameyang's home just outside of Barcelona in Castelldefels, where he lives with his partner and two children, in the early hours of Monday morning.

The house is about 200 metres away from the properties still owned by ex-Barca stars Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, who both use private security firms to safeguard their homes.

Aubameyang, 33, had just returned home from Barca's 4-0 win against Real Valladolid on Sunday, where he was an unused substitute.

Sources confirmed the gang forced him to open a safe which contained jewelry, among other expensive items, which they took.

The gang have not yet been caught, according to police sources.

Just last week, Aubameyang's teammate Robert Lewandowski had his watch, worth €70,000, stolen from his car as he arrived for training at Barca's Ciutat Esportiva base.