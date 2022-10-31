Craig Burley says Barcelona's day went from bad to worse after their UCL elimination by Inter was coupled with a 3-0 loss to Bayern. (1:36)

Barcelona coach Xavi admits his team was not up to standard after being placed in "the worst Champions League group in years."

Barca head into Tuesday's game against Viktoria Plzen with no chance of progressing from the group stages for a second straight season, with Bayern Munich and Internazionale having advanced from Group C.

"We have nothing to play for, but this [Viktoria Plzen] is an important game," Xavi said. "We want to end this competition well.

"We lack maturity. We have a lot of youngsters and we've had the worst Champions League group in years. We've had injuries. They're not excuses, but that has hurt us. With respect to last season, we have a better squad and we have given a better image in Europe. But we haven't been up to the task."

Much was expected from a Barca side that spent over €150m this summer in the transfer window with Robert Lewandowski, Jules Kounde and Raphinha among the players that arrived at the Camp Nou.

However, Barca won only one and lost three of their five Group C games and have only themselves to blame, according to Xavi.

"We lost it [the chance to qualify] ourselves," Xavi added. "We had the opportunity, and it has escaped us. There are details such as refereeing decisions and adverse situations, but you have to be self critical."

Xavi preferred to look ahead with optimism with Barca second in LaLiga, and having guaranteed Europa League football in the New Year.

"We have tried to compete in the Champions [League] and it wasn't enough," Xavi said. "The steps we have taken with respect to last year were smaller than we expected, but we have to be patient and keep working.

"We have to persist and there is no need to hesitate. We are in the Europa League. We are on the right path. The titles will be won in 2023, we have to wait to see if we have options."

Barca are second in LaLiga, one point adrift of leaders Real Madrid heading into Saturday's league game against Almeria.

"Barca is a roller coaster of emotions," Xavi said. "We drew against Rayo [Vallecano in LaLiga] and everything fell apart and then we beat La Real [Sociedad] and everything was fantastic. We played a great game against Villarreal and Athletic Club and in Valencia we deserved to win earlier. We don't have to lose identity, whatever it takes."

Xavi has also not ruled out further strengthening the squad in the winter transfer window.

"We have three games left and then a month and a half to plan the winter market," Xavi said. "We'll sit down with the president and the sports management and see what we can sign and we're not ruling anything out."

Barca remain without Andreas Christensen, Memphis Depay, Sergi Roberto and Ronald Araujo, all out injured, while Lewandowski will sit out Tuesday's game with a minor back problem.