Barcelona have condemned an attack on Osasuna supporters in Pamplona on Tuesday by a group of ultras that associate themselves with the Catalan club.

The fans charged a bar where Osasuna ultras usually meet before their games ahead of the match between the two clubs in LaLiga. Three people were injured and had to be taken to hospital, the agency EFE reported.

"Barcelona regret and condemn the acts of vandalism committed this afternoon by ultras in the city of Pamplona," the club said in a statement.

"President Joan Laporta has been in contact with his counterpart at Osasuna, Luis Sabalza, to share his rejection of what happened between radical supporters.

"Barca reject any type of violence inside and outside of football stadiums and reaffirm our commitment to the fight against any form of violence associated with the world of sport.

"The club makes itself available to any security force or police body to [help] put an end to those groups that practice [violence] systematically."

Osasuna had earlier released their own statement denouncing the events and expressing their hope that the game would pass without further problems.

"Osasuna strongly condemn the violent incidents involving ultras from FC Barcelona this afternoon in Pamplona," the statement read.

"The club expresses support for those affected and are at the disposition of those that were attacked. The club are completely against any type of violence, racism, xenophobia or intolerance in sport and hope tonight's game passes without further incident."