Robert Lewandowski and Gerard Pique were both shown red cards during Barcelona's 2-1 LaLiga win over Osasuna on Tuesday night.

Lewandowski was handed a second yellow card for a clumsy foul on Osasuna's David Garcia in the 30th minute, while Pique, who started from the bench in his last match for the club, was given a straight red card for arguing with the referee at the end of the first half.

Barca boss Xavi Hernandez was also shown a yellow card in a heated match in which the visitors took regular issue with calls by referee Jesus Gil Manzano.

Barca trailed Osasuna 1-0 when Lewandowski was sent off, but despite being down a man levelled the score soon after half-time through Pedri and took the lead with a Raphinha strike to extend their lead in LaLiga to five points over Real Madrid.

Pique and Barca had been angered by several Manzano decisions. The referee had turned down appeals for Osasuna's opening goal to be ruled out for a foul on Marcos Alonso and later sent off Lewandowski.

Pique made the shock announcement on Thursday that he was retiring from the club, but days later vowed he'd be back in a tearful speech following his 616th appearance for the club and last match at the Camp Nou on Saturday against Almeria.

It was Pique's 11th red card of his Barcelona career, and eighth in LaLiga, and brings the curtain down on his 14 year run in Barca's first team since returning from Manchester United in 2008.

The red card for Lewandowski, who will be headed to Qatar for World Cup duty with Poland, marked just the second time in his career he'd been sent off with the first coming on Feb. 9, 2013, during his time with Borussia Dortmund.