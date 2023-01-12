Take a look back at some of the best goals El Clasico has ever delivered including Ronaldinho's hat-trick in 2005. (1:39)

Former Brazil forward Ronaldinho's son is currently on trial with Barcelona's U19 team, a source has confirmed to ESPN.

Joao Mendes de Assis Moreira, 17, is training with Barca's Juvenil A side pending a decision on whether to hand him a permanent contract.

The teenager has been playing for Cruzeiro since he was 14 but recently rescinded his contract with the Brazilian side.

Joao Mendes, who has been joined in Barcelona by several members of his family, is a left-footed forward who can play across the front line.

His career is currently being overseen by his uncle, Roberto de Assis Moreira, who also played an active role in Ronaldinho's playing career.

Ronaldinho, seen here playing in a charity game for Barcelona in 2017, won the 2005 Ballon d'Or award while at Camp Nou. PAU BARRENA/AFP via Getty Images

The source asked for "patience," explaining that there is no rush to take a decision and that it needs to be remembered that it takes time to adapt to a new country coming over from South America.

Ronaldinho spent five years at Camp Nou between 2003 and 2008 and his time at the club is remembered fondly in the city.

He scored 94 goals in 207 appearances for Barca, helping them win the Champions League in 2006 and two LaLiga titles.

Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan are among his other former clubs, while he was also a World Cup winner with Brazil in 2002. He retired as a player in 2015.

His son is now training with Barca's U19 team, who are coached by Oscar Lopez and assistant Javier Saviola, the former Argentina striker who played alongside Ronaldinho.