Barcelona and the LA Galaxy have agreed on a deal for Julian Araujo, but the transfer is pending the Spanish football federation and FIFA's approval because the paperwork to sign the Mexico international missed Tuesday's deadline, sources told ESPN.

A final decision on the agreement between Barca and the Galaxy for Araujo -- with a transfer fee of around $4 million -- will be made on Wednesday, the sources added.

Barca have been tracking Araujo for a while and after right-back Hector Bellerin joined Sporting Lisbon on Tuesday, the LaLiga leaders are without a natural player in that role.

Bellerin made only seven appearances for Barcelona and will replace Pedro Porro, who completed his transfer to Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday, on the right side of Sporting's defense.

The deal for Araujo was originally thought to be for a loan with an option for a full transfer, but Fabrizio Romano was the first to report the news that an agreement for a transfer had been reached, albeit at a reduced fee from the original $7 million.

Araujo, 21, has long been a rising talent with the Galaxy. After spending part of his youth career with the Casa Grande, Arizona-based Barca Residency Academy, he signed with the Galaxy's reserve side in 2018. He then inked a first-team deal the following season, and since then has made 107 league, cup and playoff appearances, scoring two goals. He has also been a steady contributor to the Galaxy's attack, recording a combined 16 assists over the past two seasons in league play.

At international level, Araujo initially played for the U.S. at various youth levels, including at the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup. He even made one senior team appearance for the U.S. before filing a one-time switch to Mexico in October of 2021. He has since made three appearances for El Tri.

The transfer fee comes at an opportune time for the Galaxy. The organization incurred penalties for violating MLS roster rules in November of 2022, which included a ban on incoming international transfers during the 2023 MLS summer transfer window. But with the primary window set to run from Jan. 31 to April 24, the Galaxy will now have the time and opportunity to bring in reinforcements before the transfer ban kicks in.

ESPN's Sam Marsden contributed to this report.